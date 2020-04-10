No distance too far for a Mother: 1,400 km on Honda Grazia to bring stranded son during lockdown!

Razia approached the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bodhan V Jaipal Reddy a couple of time to seeks advice, The Police asked her to wait till lockdown lifts.

Yes, you heard that absolutely right! A 48-year-old woman in Telangana rode 1,400 km on her Honda Grazia to bring her son back home who was stranded at one of his friend’s place in Andhra during the ongoing lockdown. The woman in question is Razia Begum and she is the headmistress in a Government school. Razia’s son – Mohammad Nizamuddin, who happens to be a student at Narayana Medical Academy at Hyderabad went with his classmate to Nellore on March 12. Nizamuddin said that his friend was going to see his unwell father and he also wanted to visit the Rehmatabad dargah. So, the duo went on the train on March 12 and Nizamuddin had booked a return ticket for 23rd March.

However, with the sudden and unexpected lockdown, Nizamuddin got stranded and tried multiple ways to come back to his home but his attempts failed. He was staying with his friend’s family and was constantly in touch with his mother over the phone to figure out how to make the return journey. After this, Razia approached the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bodhan V Jaipal Reddy a couple of time to seek advice in terms of bringing her son back. The Police instructed her to wait for a few days as the lockdown was being implemented strictly.

On 5th April, Razia Begum decided to go to Nellore on her Honda Grazia scooter to bring her son back. She said that her scooter was the only option for her as hiring a car made no sense. The reason being, no one was really interested in going that far and the chances of a car being stopped by the Police on the highway were quite high. Razia said that while she was riding her scooter, she was thinking that she would be able to convince the cops to allow her to travel. She didn’t inform her son or her brothers and sisters about her journey. Razia started her journey on Monday morning and informed her son only after reaching Toopran that is located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

It is great to see such an inspiring story during the ongoing tricky days. Kudos to her spirit!

