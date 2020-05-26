Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Remember the 600cc Benelli supersport that was leaked a few days back on the web? Now, the same has been spotted in real for the first time ever and it looks quite interesting to say the least. The bike looks production-ready without any camouflage and hence, expects an official announcement regarding the launch in a few weeks from now.

Starting with the visuals, the Benelli 600RR gets an aggressive looking face with twin all-LED headlamps. The side profile also looks quite sporty. The bike gets a muscular fuel tank along with a bare athletic rear. Suspension system of the bike comprised of inverted forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The Benelli 600RR is based on the TNT600i with the same hardware. Apart from the 600RR, images of the new generation TNT600i also leaked a few days back. The bike looked sinister and might be launched with a different name, possibly SRK600.

The previous set of images revealed that the new TNT600i will come with bits like keyless ignition, backlit switches, fully coloured TFT instrument cluster and more. These set of features are expected to be carried forward on the new 600RR as well. The inline four cylinder engine on the Benelli 600RR has been borrowed from the TNT600i, however the power and torque figures might be altered a bit in order to suit the characteristics of a sportsbike.

Expect the India launch of this midsizer to take place soon after its global debut that is now expected towards the end of this year. The bike was earlier slated to be unveiled in June but the Covid-19 pandemic have pushed the proceedings further. As already mentioned, the Benelli 600RR will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR650R in the segment.

Benelli is currently quite aggressive on its product strategies for India. That said, the 600RR could be expected here sooner than expected. That next product in line by Benelli for India is the 502C urban cruiser and we broke this news exclusively for you. Read more about it in the link below.

More details on the upcoming Benelli 600RR to be out soon, so stay tuned with us for all the action.

Image source: Torque Wars (YouTube)

