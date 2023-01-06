NHK helmets launched in India: Price starting Rs 4,999

The GP-R Tech Race edition is limited to just 499 units worldwide. As a tribute to Remy Gardner’s Moto2 World Championship, this gold livery has been designed in his honour.

Indonesia-based NHK helmets, has introduced its new product offering for the Indian market which includes four new models.

The company is known for its high quality safe helmet range, which have made it a popular choice among motorcyclists around the world. Available in a wide-range of size and styles to suit the needs and preferences of different riders.

As per the media reports, the most affordable helmet from the brand is the K5-R, with price starting at Rs 4,999. It is Made up of polycarbonate material and has premium features such as anti-fog pinlock lens, a double-d ring fastener and removable & washable liners.

The next model on the list is the GP-R Tech Street, which is designed to look identical to the GP-R Tech helmet used by racers. Instead of fibreglass, it uses polycarbonate construction, making it affordable at Rs 8,500. In the case of fibreglass, the price is around Rs 32,000.

The Race and Street versions of the GP-R Tech helmets feature a range of aggressive and striking graphics, including one dedicated to Indian racing legend Rajini Krishnan. There will be multiple sizes available across the models, and the GP-R Tech helmet will also be available in a dedicated children’s size.

The most expensive model from the brand available in India is GP-R Tech Race, which is made up of carbon fibre and will retail at Rs 36,000. The GP-R Tech Race edition is limited to just 499 units worldwide. As a tribute to Remy Gardner’s Moto2 World Championship, this gold livery has been designed in his honour, according to the media reports.