Next-generation Bajaj Pulsar under development: Here’s why you should wait for the new Pulsar

Bajaj Auto is working on the new generation Pulsar UG6 models. The information has been revealed by folks at Autocar India and it comes just a couple of days after the new 2018 Bajaj Pulsar UG5 got spied. The new Bajaj Pulsar UG6 will get power from a new engine platform that will have four valves. This is due to the stricter BS-VI emission norms that will kick in by 2020. The next stage emission norm requirements will simply be not met by a carbureted unit and hence, a new Fi system will essentially be employed. The report says that the new engine platform will have more scalability and the displacement will start from 150cc, reaching till possibly 250cc.

Speaking of the design, the new Bajaj Pulsar UG6 will likely have the similar silhouette that is still loved by the masses even after one and a half decade of the inception of Pulsar brand. One can expect a new LED headlamp along with a revised tail end that will make the motorcycle significantly different than the present day model. There will also be a monoshock at the rear and hence, the motorcycle will also have a redesigned chassis and swingarm.

With the Government's mandate to make an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) mandatory starting April 2018, the new Bajaj Pulsar UG6 will also come with the said safety feature. Most likely, the ABS will be a single channel unit in order to keep the costs in check just like the one that we have seen on the Pulsar RS200.

The report also adds that the Bajaj Pulsar 180 will be discontinued when the new generation Bajaj Pulsars make entry into the market. The reason being, the Pulsar 180 is currently the least relevant Pulsar today and when UG5 model that has its styling inspired by the Pulsar 180 will roll out in the coming days, the said move will be almost obvious. The new Bajaj Pulsar UG6 is currently in the very early stages of the production and hence, we will not get to see it anytime before 2019. More details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks so keep watching this space!

Source: Autocar India