Next-gen Yamaha MT-07 spied testing: What’s new on KTM 790 Duke rival

The next generation Yamaha MT-07 has been snapped very recently undergoing test runs, image courtesy MCN. The new model will most likely be launched sometime in the year 2021 and will get a host of new features to keep up with the competition. Moreover, the bike is also expected to get a reworked engine along with a fresher styling. Looking at the test mule, with all that equipment and camouflage work, the bike appears to be in its early stages of testing. While it is too early to comment on the exact visual changes, the new Yamaha MT-07 might be a major overhaul compared to its predecessor in terms of styling.

Image Source: MCN

Speaking of the changes, the upcoming Yamaha MT-07 is expected to get a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster and hence, the bike will ditch the black and white unit on the present day model. Bluetooth connectivity might also be a part of the package. Powering the existing model is a 689cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 73.5 bhp of power and 68 Nm of torque. The images show that the exhaust canister has been revised possibly to meet the stringent Euro-V emission norms. The existing model misses out on features like traction control and power modes and the new model might get the latest bells and whistles. The pictures also confirm that the upcoming model retains the conventional telescopic forks.

Image Source: MCN

As already mentioned, the new Yamaha MT-07 is expected to reach international markets sometime in 2021 and might make its global debut at the 2020 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. Speaking of the competition, the new Yamaha MT-07 goes up against the likes of the Ducati Monster 797, KTM 790 Duke and Triumph Street Triple S in the segment.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!

Image Source: MCN