Next-gen Triumph Bobber spied testing: Likely to be unveiled at 2019 EICMA

Triumph Motorcycles has been testing the next generation Bobber and the latest set of images revealed by MCN reveal some new and interesting details. The new model gets a new suspension and braking hardware that aims at enhancing the handling and stopping power of the motorcycle. The test mule can be seen with fully adjustable Ohlins upside-down forks at the front. Moreover, the bike has now been updated with the top end Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers. The present-day Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes with a single-piece handlebar and the new model will come with clip-on handlebars that aim at better handling.

The rear end of the motorcycle will get a monoshock and that is also expected to be sourced from Ohlins. The rear brake set up of the motorcycle seems to be unchanged. As far as the powertrain is concerned, it would be too early to comment if the motor has seen some significant changes. However, we assume that the company is working on a more performance spec 'Bobber R' variant that could see a considerable bump in power. The 1200cc, parallel-twin engine on the existing Bobber is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 76hp and 104Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission system.

The new Triumph Bobber will likely be unveiled at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show in Milan, Italy that will take place during November this year. As the test mule seems to be in a production-ready state, you can expect the new model to hit the markets sometime early next year. Triumph Bonneville Bobber is currently priced in India at Rs 10.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model will demand a significant premium over this price due to the high-end components on offer than before.

More details on the new Bobber expected to be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned with us! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image Source: MCN