Next-gen Benelli TNT 600 latest images hint at major design overhaul: Might debut at 2019 EICMA

The next-generation Benelli TNT 600 images have been leaked recently and the latest set issued by bennetts.co.uk give a clear idea of how the new model will look like. This time around, the studio images have been leaked as a part of a new patent filing. The bike was spotted in China a few days back but the latest images show a completely new design, especially for the headlamp. The latest images hint that the upcoming next-generation model will come with split headlamp section having a sharp design and it is expected to be an all-LED unit. One can also see that the turning blinkers are located on the tank extensions and look different for a change.

New Benelli TNT 600 to get updated design

While the bike in the previous images was seen with a single-piece seat, the one in the latest pictures has twin split type seats for a better visual appeal. There are some noticeable changes at the rear as well. Moreover, the twin under seat exhausts have been replaced by an underbelly unit. The number plate on the new model has been mounted on the tyre hugger. The instrument cluster on the Benelli TNT 600 will be an all-digital compared to digital-analog unit on the present-day model.

2020 Benelli TNT 600 side profile

Now coming to the powertrain, the Benelli TNT 600 will get power from the same 600cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is expected to see some heavy revisions in order to meet the stringent Euro-V emission norms. The front end of the motorcycle gets inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The next generation Benelli TNT 600 is expected to make global debut at the coming EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. As far as India launch is concerned, the new TNT 600 might head here sometime next year.

