Next-gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 clearest picture emerges: Here’s what we know so far!

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be launched soon and shall demand a considerable premium over the price of the existing model that currently starts at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Image source - Bullet Guru)

Royal Enfield has been working on a number of models and one of the most awaited ones is the next-gen 2021 Classic 350. The bike has been snaped on test multiple times in the recent past and now, its clearest image has leaked online, courtesy of a YouTube channel called Bullet Guru. While the new model looks a lot like the one that it replaces, there are a lot of differences underneath. The biggest change is the new platform and it is the same that underpins the Meteor 350. Moreover, the engine on the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be shared with the Meteor 350. We test rode the latter a few weeks back and the new motor did impress us with its high level of refinement and impressive cruising abilities and hence, it would be safe to say that the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will have much improved engine characteristics.

Apart from these changes, there would be minor tweaks like revised cushioning on the seat for better comfort and updated switchgear. Moreover, the exhaust system on the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks new and while in the present-day model, the catalytic converter is fitted on the upper portion of the exhaust pipe, the upcoming model will have it on the downtube. The instrument cluster on the 2021 model will also be new and the same will feature the company’s Tripper Navigation that made its debut with the Meteor 350 and is now available with the Himalayan as well.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be launched in India soon and shall demand a considerable premium over the price of the present-day model that currently starts at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom). If you ask us, we are expecting a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh for the 2021 model. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: Bullet Guru (YouTube)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.