Next-gen 2021 KTM 390 Duke continues testing: Here’s what to expect!

The next-generation KTM 390 Duke has been snapped testing one more time. This time around, the image issued by MotorcyclistOnline.com gives a better idea of what the new avatar of the popular streetfighter will be like. Spotted for the first time in April 2019, the bike looked in its prototype form that time while very recently, it appears heading closer to its final production form. The new 2021 KTM 390 Duke has been spotted with a reworked swingarm and chassis that should aim at offering better riding dynamics. Moreover, the suspension system of the bike can also be updated and this time, the bike might get adjustable set up at the front. The 2021 KTM 390 Duke gets split step-up seats and these now seem to offer better cushioning aiming at enhanced comfort.

Another significant change appears at the rear where the tail light has now been incorporated on the rear fender. Braking system continues to be a single disc brake set up at the front and rear and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will continue to be on offer as standard for better safety. Moreover, a cornering ABS could also be a part of the package this time. The engine on the new 2021 KTM 390 Duke will meet Euro-5 and BS6 emission norms that might result in a slight change in power and torque figures that current stand at 44hp and 37Nm.

KTM is also working on a new 490cc platform that will spawn multiple products including a 490 Duke. Excited much? But well, that will take some time we believe. Brace yourselves for the new generation 390 Duke meanwhile and let us know what you think of it! Expect a global debut at the 2020 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy this year-end. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to out official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: MotorcyclistOnline.com