Next-gen 2020 Royal Enfield Classic clearest images reveal new details: Here’s what to expect

The new generation Royal Enfield Classic is not something that is now completely unheard of. The same has been snapped testing a few times in the past revealing some interesting details. Now, clearest spy shots of the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic have emerged, courtesy a Rushlane reader. As seen in the pictures, the new model will come with some significant changes compared to the existing model. First and foremost, the new 2020 Royal Enfield Classic will get a BS-VI compliant engine in order to meet the stringent emission norms.

2020 Royal Enfield Classic to get a BS-VI engine

Moreover, the power and torque outputs are likely to get revised in the favour of better performance. The new model might also employ a fuel injection system as against carburetor used on the current model. Apart from this, the new 2020 Royal Enfield Classic is expected to come with features like a full LED headlamp for better illumination. Also, the bike will get a revised instrument cluster that could get a digital-analog layout and should pack in more information than before.

2020 Royal Enfield Classic updated instrument cluster

One can also see in the pictures that the upcoming 2020 Royal Enfield Classic will get new foot pegs. The rear brake lever also looks new and the same has been employed possibly to offer slightly better cornering clearance. As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming model will demand a significant premium over the price of the current model. Royal Enfield Classic primarily competes with the likes of Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two in the segment.

More details on the new Royal Enfield Classic expected to reveal soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.

Image Source: Rushlane