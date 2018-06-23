New Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition coming to India: Here’s when you can buy one

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 was launched in India at Auto Expo 2018 and it received an applaud from the audience for more than a single reason. While the motorcycle is already popular and has been doing decent in the Indian market for years now, the company has decided to offer a bit more to the customers. According to the latest report on Autocar India, Yamaha will launch the YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition in India in August this year. As the name suggests, the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP will get the same livery as the company's MotoGP bikes. The paint scheme will be blue and the special edition model will have a Movistar logo at the front. Besides, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition will also get ENEOS logo on belly pan. The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition will be all about cosmetic changes while the mechanicals will remain the same.

Watch our Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 video review here:

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition will source power from the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine that powers the standard model. The fuel injected motor is mated to a six-speed transmission and is good for producing a maximum power output of 19 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 15 Nm. That said, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is the most powerful 150cc motorcycle currently on sale in India. While the international model gets inverted forks up front, the India-spec model gets conventional telescopic units in order to keep the costs in check.

The motorcycle gets features like a USB charging port, LED tail lamp and headlamp and a fully digital instrument cluster. The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition is expected to be sold in limited numbers in India. The price of the new model will be slightly higher than the standard one that is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The standard model can be chosen from two colour options namely Racing Blue and Thunder Grey.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is a decently selling product by the company and it has been sensibly priced too. The new MotoGP edition will only attract more customers and step up the desirability quotient of the motorcycle that is already doing well here. Yamaha and MotoGP have a strong connection for years now and it is good that the company has decided to offer a part of its racing legacy to its customers through the YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition.

Source: Autocar India