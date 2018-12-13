New Yamaha Saluto RX, Saluto 125 UBS launched at Rs 52,000: Most affordable Yamahas get safer!

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of the new Saluto RX and Saluto 125 in India. The prime highlight of the new models is the Unified Braking System (UBS) which is basically a Combined Braking mechanism. Under the said feature, both brakes are applied simultaneously when the rider presses the rear brake pedal. This helps in a more effective braking and minimises chances of skidding. The new Yamaha Saluto RX UBS and Saluto 125 UBS are now available at the dealerships for sale in four colour options each. The new Saluto RX UBS has been launched at a price of Rs 52,000 while the Saluto 125 UBS can be yours for a price of Rs 59,800. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Commenting on the launch of the new Yamaha Saluto RX and Saluto 110, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said that Yamaha’s unique style is to continually innovate its products in order to have a strong connect with the customers. At the same time, the company also feels an equal responsibility to ensure safety for the riders by introducing latest technologies. The Unified Braking System (UBS) will now create an easy riding scenario for any rider. He concluded his statement by saying that the controlled experience of riding backed by Yamaha’s DNA of exciting, stylish and sporty will also spur excitement in the market.

Yamaha Saluto RX is currently the most affordable motorcycle in the company's line up for India. The bike draws power from a 110cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.3 bhp and 8.5 Nm. On the other hand, the Yamaha Saluto 125 gets power from a bigger displacement 125cc, single cylinder engine that also comes mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine on this one is good for producing a maximum power of 8.18 bhp along with a peak torque of 10.1 Nm.

