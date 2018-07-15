New Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition teased: Details on Yamaha’s sportiest scooter for India

Yamaha has just teased the new Ray ZR Street Rally edition that was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018. Once launched, the new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally will be the company's sportiest scooter for India. The new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition will be majorly about cosmetic changes with the most prominent one being, the all-black paint scheme that makes it look bolder. There will be different colour alloy wheels as well that further enhance the style quotient. The new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition will get a fully digital instrument cluster in comparison to analog unit that comes on the standard model. While the new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition was showcased at Auto Expo 2018 in a single colour option only, the company might introduce it in multiple shades.

Watch the new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition teaser video here:

Powering the new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition is the same 113cc engine that powers the standard Ray ZR. The peppy motor is good for developing a maximum power output of 7 bhp along with a peak torque of 8 Nm. The new Yamaha Ray Street Rally edition is expected to get a front disc brake as standard. The suspension system of the scooter will comprise of conventional telescopic forks up front along with gas charged unit swing shock absorber at the rear.

The new Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally edition will demand a slight premium over the price of the standard Ray ZR that is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 55,898 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter will challenge the likes of Honda Dio that has received an update a few weeks back. The latest update brings an LED headlamp and fully digital instrument cluster for the Dio. Stay tuned for more updates!