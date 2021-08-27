New Yamaha R15M with R7-like face starts reaching dealerships: India launch soon

The new Yamaha R15M has started reaching dealerships in India. The biggest visual highlight of the new model is that it gets an R7-like face, which means that the bike gets a single projector headlamp upfront with LED DRLs. The fairing has also been redesigned and the fuel tank of the motorcycle also looks […]

The new Yamaha R15M has started reaching dealerships in India. The biggest visual highlight of the new model is that it gets an R7-like face, which means that the bike gets a single projector headlamp upfront with LED DRLs. The fairing has also been redesigned and the fuel tank of the motorcycle also looks larger than before. The exhaust shield of the bike is also new while there are changes to the rear end as well. Now coming to one of the biggest changes on the new Yamaha R15M, the bike will come with upside-down forks upfront, That said, this will be the first time that the R15 will get USDs in India.

Unlike the international model, the India-spec R15 till now used to come with conventional telescopic forks in order to keep the costs in check. Now coming to the powertrain, the leaked documents have suggested that the Yamaha R15M will get the same 155cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, however, the engine sees a slight drop in power compared to the R15 V3, 0.25 hp to be precise. That said, the new motor on the model will be good for developing a maximum power output of 18.09 hp.

The Yamaha R15 V3 is currently on sale in India for a starting price of Rs 1.56 lakh and given the revisions on the new model, it is expected to demand a premium of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. That said, the price of the new model could be close to the Rs 1.60 lakh mark. Both prices are ex-showroom. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Image source: revnitro_official (Instagram)

