New Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid launched with more features, lower price

The Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system on the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when the rider accelerates from a standstill.

Yamaha Motor India has just launched the new Fascino 125 Hybrid in the country. The said scooter has been priced at Rs 70,000 for the base drum brake variant. There is also a disc brake trim on offer and the same is priced at Rs 76,530 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, compared to the outgoing model, while the new Fascino Hybrid is Rs 2,000 cheaper than the drum brake variant, the disc brake trim now demands Rs 1,000 more. The company says that the new model will be available in the market by July end. Starting with the biggest highlight of the scooter, the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid gets a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System with added functionality.

Under this, the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when the rider accelerates from a stop. This is beneficial during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. The new Fascino 125 FI Hybrid is powered by the same 125 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for 8 hp of power and a maximum torque of 10.3 Nm. That said, the new model offers slightly better torque compared to 9.7 Nm of the previous model. Moreover, the scooter gets a side stand engine cut-off switch as standard.

Speaking of colour options, the disc brake version is available in Vivid Red Special, Matt Black Special, Cool Blue Metallic, Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, Vivid Red and Metallic Black colours. On the other hand, the drum brake trim is available in the following shades – Vivid Red, Cool Blue Metallic, Yellow Cocktail, Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black. The disc brake version of the Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid gets Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app and features like all-LED headlamp, DRLs, LED tail lamp & digital instrumentation.

