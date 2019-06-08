New Vespa Urban Club 125 launched at a price of Rs 72,190: Most affordable Vespa scooter in India

Piaggio Group has launched the new Vespa Urban Club 125 scooter in India at a price of Rs 72,190 (ex-showroom, Pune). With that being said, the Vespa Urban Club 125 is currently the most affordable Vespa scooter that you can buy in India. The new Urban Club 125 had already started reaching the dealerships in India almost a month back. The new model has been launched in a total of four colour options namely Maze Grey, Azzurro Provenza, Glossy Yellow and Glossy Red. The newly launched Vespa Urban Club 125 gets power from the same 125cc, air-cooled engine that does duty on the SXL, VXL and Elegante.

The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 9.5 bhp and 9.9 Nm. The scooter gets black alloy wheels at both ends along with drum brakes. A Combined Braking System (CBS) comes as standard for added safety and better braking. Moreover, the scooter also gets glossy black mirrors, grab rail and brake levers for a better appeal.

Commenting on the launch of the new Vespa Urban Club 125, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said that the brand is delighted to launch the classy Vespa Urban Club in India. Drawing inspiration from the timeless brand, Vespa Urban Club is a culmination of elegance and new trends, backed by cutting edge technology. He added that Piaggio India believes the new Vespa Urban Club will add to the style quotient of the rider and will be well-appreciated by Vespa fans.

Ashish Yakhmi, Head of Two-wheeler business added that the Vespa Urban Club has been conceptualised and designed, keeping in mind the discerning Indian youth. In its seventh year of operation, brand Vespa has received great response in the Indian market and turned into an aspirational brand.

Catch all the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!