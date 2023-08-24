With this launch, TVS X has become the most expensive premium scooter made in India.

TVS has finally taken the wraps of its brand new electric scooter, inconspicuously named X. As predicted, the new TVS X is based on the Creon concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Seeing the images, it is evident that the Hosur-based manufacturer has retained quite a few elements from the pre-production concept.

TVS X electric scooter launch price

The X is priced at an introductory Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) with portable 950W chargers at INR. 16,275 (including GST) and a 3kW Smart X Home rapid charger is also available as an option. FAME incentive is not applicable for TVS X.

Bookings for TVS X are now open. Interested buyers can book one for themselves by paying a token amount of Rs 16,275 through the company’s official website. Deliveries of the electric scooter across 15 cities will start from Nov 2023 in a phase-wise manner. Moreover, frst 2,000 units of TVS X will carry a coveted “First Edition” insignia to distinguish themselves from the others.

TVS X electric scooter design

Design of the new TVS X is a big departure from the iQube. While the iQube is simple, conventional and flaunts clean aesthetics, the X is radical to the core and exhibits a dynamic appearance. It is in line with a typical Maxi-style scooter with an aggressive front end with a faired body and sharp visuals or what TVS calls a ‘sculptured’ body form.

The most prominent highlight is the vertically mounted headlight housed within the front apron. Carrying forward the Maxi scooter styling, is a large side panel that lends a rugged appeal to the scooter. Blue accents sprayed across reflect the scooter’s electric nature. Other highlights include split seats, a rear tyre hugger and 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Also Read Revolt unveils RV400 Limited Edition Stealth Black– price reveal later

TVS X electric scooter underpinnings & features

TVS X is based on a high-tensile aluminium chassis called the XLETON platform. This platform sits on telescopic front forks and a slightly offset rear mono-shock. Braking duties will be carried out by disc brakes at both ends. The addition of ABS (only to the front wheels) makes TVS X the first electric scooter in India to be offered with this attribute.

In terms of features, it gets a large 10.25-inch fully-digital TFT instrument console that comes with innumerable customisation options, in-built navigation called NavPro. The console packs wellness, gaming, live video streaming, cruise control and a lot more. It also gets TVS’ Smart Xhield which sends alerts for crashes, overspeeding, theft alert, geofencing, etc.

TVS X electric scooter powertrain specs

TVS hasn’t revealed motor specifications yet but it gets a RAM air intake for more effective cooling. TVS X is likely to be equipped with a 3.8kWh battery pack that returns a peak range of 130 km on a single charge. Add to that, the scooter is capable of clocking a top speed of 105 kmph while 0-40 kmph can be done in 2.6 seconds.

Using a 3kWh charger, the battery could be charged 0-50 percent in 1 hour. A regular charger would take 3 hours and 40 minutes to recharge 0-80 percent. More importantly, TVS X is the first electric scooter in India to be equipped with ABS.