New TVS Victor with SBT launched at a price of Rs 54,682: Gets safer

The new TVS Victor has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 54,682 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model has been equipped with SBT (Synchronised Braking Technology) in favour of better braking performance. The company said that the key advantage of Synchronized Braking Technology is that it reduces the braking distance and improves stability while braking. SBT ensures that the front brake is automatically engaged whenever the rear brake is applied and all thanks to this tech, braking distance is reduced by upto 10%, with respect to comparable braking systems. There are no technical changes to the motorcycle other than the inclusion of SBT.

The new TVS Victor with SBT has been launched in India in five colour options namely Blissful Blue, Generous Grey, Beatific Black Silver, Restful Red & Balanced Black Red. The motorcycle is available with SBT in both drum and disc variants. Prices for the disc and premium edition are Rs 56,682 and Rs 57,662 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Powering the TVS Vicor is a 109.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission, which is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9.6 bhp and 9.4 Nm.

The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. TVS Victor also comes in a premium edition with a host of features like chrome side cover, chrome crash guard, golden case engine cover, stylish graphics, dual tone seat and is available in 4 colours namely Black Gold, Red Gold, Matte Blue & Matte Silver. The TVS Victor primarily competes with the likes of the Hero Passion Pro and Honda CD110 Dream in the segment. With the Government of India's safety mandate, all new two-wheelers with an engine displacement of less than 125cc need to come with a Combined Braking system in the interest of public safety.

