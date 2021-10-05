New TVS Jupiter 125 officially teased: Launch on October 7

TVS Motor Company has officially teased the new TVS Jupiter 125 ahead of its launch on October 7, 2021. The upcoming TVS Jupiter 125 will rival the likes of the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125, etc.

By:October 5, 2021 4:26 PM
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Motor Company is launching back-to-back new products in the Indian market. Just a few weeks ago, the company launched its all-new 125cc motorcycle in India, the TVS Raider 125. Now, the automaker is gearing up to launch a new 125cc gearless scooter in the country. TVS has officially teased the upcoming TVS Jupiter 125 on its social media handles and this new gearless scooter will be launched in India on October 7, 2021.

A few weeks ago, TVS Motor Company officially announced that they will be launching two new very cool products in the 125cc segment. While one of them is the TVS Raider 125 motorcycle, the other one is expected to be the TVS Jupiter 125 scooter. In fact, the company has recently teased the scooter by releasing two videos on its official social media handles. One of them features the Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan who also endorses the standard TVS Jupiter 110.

Also Read: TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

The upcoming TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to feature a new styling. However, it will borrow some design elements from the regular Jupiter 110 too to match its family characteristics. TVS already has the NTorq 125 in the 125cc scooter segment that mostly targets the youths. Now, with the upcoming TVS Jupiter 125, the company wants to attract a larger group of audience who are looking for a good 125cc family scooter. One can expect this new scooter to be pretty feature-loaded.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

The exact powertrain details of the upcoming TVS Jupiter 125 aren’t known yet. However, it is expected to feature a tweaked version of the NTorq 125’s motor to match its family scooter traits and offer a smooth riding experience. The new TVS Jupiter 125 will be launched in India on October 7, 2021. It will rival the likes of the Hero Maestro Edge 125, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

