2021 TVS Jupiter 125 Scooter Launch in India Live Updates: The last few days have been quite busy for TVS Motor Company. First, the 2021 Apache RR310 BTO followed by Raider 25, and today, the company is set to launch a new 125cc scooter – the Jupiter 125. With the growing popularity of 125cc scooters in India and also, the fact that TVS doesn’t have a family scooter in this segment, the said move by the brand looks quite sensible. Now, coming to what all to expect from the new TVS Jupiter 125, the said model in typical TVS fashion will likely get some segment-first features. Moreover, with the presence of tough players in the segment like Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125, TVS Jupiter 125 in all certainty would be priced quite competitively.
New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly
2021 TVS Jupiter 125cc Gearless Scooter Price in India, Full Specifications, Features Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates here as TVS is gearing up to launch its Activa/Access rivalling family scooter.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: October 7, 2021 12:53:54 pm
Highlights
TVS doesn't have a family scooter in the 125cc segment in India and hence, the TVS Jupiter 125 makes sense right now. For years, the Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Activa 125 have been enjoying the numbers and it is quite obvious, TVS would also want to share a piece of that pie. What all this new offering packs is something that will be revealed in sometime, so stay tuned!
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to the LIVE Blog of the new TVS Jupiter 125. The company is set to launch the bigger version of its star scooter in a few minutes from now. The Jupiter 125 will rub shoulders against the likes of the Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 in the 125cc family scooter segment. Sit back and enjoy the proceedings!