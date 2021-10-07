New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly

2021 TVS Jupiter 125 Scooter Launch in India Live Updates: The last few days have been quite busy for TVS Motor Company. First, the 2021 Apache RR310 BTO followed by Raider 25, and today, the company is set to launch a new 125cc scooter – the Jupiter 125. With the growing popularity of 125cc scooters in India and also, the fact that TVS doesn’t have a family scooter in this segment, the said move by the brand looks quite sensible. Now, coming to what all to expect from the new TVS Jupiter 125, the said model in typical TVS fashion will likely get some segment-first features. Moreover, with the presence of tough players in the segment like Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125, TVS Jupiter 125 in all certainty would be priced quite competitively.