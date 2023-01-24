scorecardresearch

New TVS iQube sales cross 50,000 units: iQube ST launch soon

The sales of the new TVS iQube have crossed 50,000 units within eight months of launch. This electric scooter is currently priced from Rs 99,130 to Rs 1.04 lakh, on-road Delhi.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
New TVS iQube sales cross 50,000 units: iQube ST launch soon
The prices of the TVS iQube ST will be revealed soon

TVS Motor Company forayed into the electric mobility segment with the launch of the iQube e-scooter in January 2020. However, it received a set of comprehensive updates in May last year that enhanced its appeal and helped in boosting the demand. The sales of the new TVS iQube have crossed 50,000 units within eight months of launch. 

tvs iqube features

New TVS iQube: Month-wise sales data

Month and yearSales (in units)
January 20221,529
February 20222,238
March 20221,799
April 20221,420
*May 2022*2,637
June 20224,668
July 20226,304
August 20224,418
September 20224,923
October 20228,103
November 202210,056
December 202211,071
Total59,166 e-scooters

As one can see in the above table, post the launch of the updated TVS iQube in May 2022, its sales have increased significantly over the months. It recorded its best-ever monthly sales in December 2022. Moreover, almost 60,000 units of the TVQ iQube electric scooter were sold in India in the calendar year 2022. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

Also Read
tvs iqube range

TVS iQube: Battery and range

TVS is offering the iQube e-scooter in three variants: Standard, S and ST. While the standard version and iQube S get a 3.04 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the top-spec ST model features a larger 4.56 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a maximum range of 100 km, 100 km and 145 km on a single charge respectively. 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | TVS iQube First Ride Review:

TVS iQube: Price and ST launch

The standard version of the TVS iQube is currently priced at Rs 99,130 while the ‘S’ variant costs Rs 1.04 lakh, on-road Delhi. The prices of the iQube ST are yet to be revealed and it’s likely to be launched next month. TVS iQube rivals the likes of the Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida V1, etc.

Also Read: 2023 Honda Activa with H-Smart key launched: Priced at Rs 80,537

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 18:52 IST