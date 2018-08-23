New TVS bike launch in India today Live Updates: 110cc commuter with premium features

TVS Motor Company recently sent out a surprise invitation for the launch of a brand new product in the Indian two-wheeler market, and speculations have been running amock. While TVS Creon and TVS iQube were considered possible contenders, TVS then went on to make an announcement that it was planning to put its electric vehicle programme on standby for some time and focus instead on rolling out of BSVI compliant vehicles. So, there have been several reports on whether the new two-wheeler is a cruiser or commuter, but it most likely going to be a 110cc commuter motorcycle, which would compete with the likes of Hero Splendor. For greater clarity on TVS ' brand new product, Express Drives is at the launch event to bring you the latest updates fresh from the venue.