New TVS bike launch in India today Live Updates: 110cc commuter with premium features

TVS Motor Company recently sent out a surprise invitation for the launch of a brand new product in the Indian two-wheeler market, and speculations have been running amock. While TVS Creon and TVS iQube were considered possible contenders, TVS then went on to make an announcement that it was planning to put its electric vehicle programme on standby for some time and focus instead on rolling out of BSVI compliant vehicles. So, there have been several reports on whether the new two-wheeler is a cruiser or commuter, but it most likely going to be a 110cc commuter motorcycle, which would compete with the likes of Hero Splendor. For greater clarity on TVS ' brand new product, Express Drives is at the launch event to bring you the latest updates fresh from the venue.
Highlights
The name starts with R
TVS' new bike will have a name that starts with 'R'. Now, this will ring a bell to those who are aware of TVS Radeon. First showcased ar 2012 Auto Expo, the Radeon was a concept with a 125cc engine. However, TVS is likely to launch a 110cc bike today. So, will it be called Radeon? Stay tuned to find out.
TVS Motor Company sold a total of 9,81,053 two-wheelers in the domestic market, inclusive of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. The company's exports in the same period of April to July in 2018-19 stand at 2,19,217 units. Total scooter sales in the period stood at 3,99,490 units and total motorcycles sold are 4,72,304 units.
TVS has pretty much been on a spree launching new products lately. What began with the launch of the new TVS RR 310 last year is still continuing with the launch of a brand new motorcycle in India. The engine powering the RR 310 was developed in collaboration between TVS and BMW Motorrad.
TVS' new motorcycle will likely be much more premium compared to the likes of TVS Victor and TVS Star City Plus. The new bike is expected to come with features like smartphone connectivity and navigation. This will be the first time a commuter motorcycle will be equipped with such premium features.
While has a done a brilliant job so far keeping the new bike under wraps with no known spy shots. But the new TVS motorcycle will be positioned above TVS Victor and TVS Star City Plus. Hence, we can expect to carry a sporty yet utilitarian design. Here we see a teaser of the headlamp design.
We are at the launch of TVS' brand new product in the Indian two-wheeler market. There had been several speculations around whether it would be an electric scooter - TVS iQube or TVS Creon, or the production-ready version of the TVS Zeppelin. However, it is in fact going to be a 110cc commuter motorcycle.