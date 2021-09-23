New Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition Revealed; Limited to just 250 units globally

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the ultra-exclusive Bond Edition of the Triumph Tiger 900. Only 250 examples of the new Tiger 900 Bond Edition will be available worldwide.

Triumph Motorcycles has officially revealed the new ultra-exclusive Bond Edition of the Triumph Tiger 900. The company has introduced the Tiger 900 Bond Edition to celebrate the iconic British partnership between James Bond and Triumph. The new Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition is inspired by the incredible Tiger 900 Rally Pro, which features in amazing stunt sequences in the upcoming 25th ‘007’ James Bond movie, ‘No Time To Die’.

This new limited edition motorcycle from Triumph is based on the top-spec Rally Pro variant of the Tiger 900. Triumph Motorcycles has revealed that only 250 units of the new Tiger 900 Bond Edition will be available globally. Each of these limited edition motorcycles will be individually numbered on the handlebar clamp with a signed certificate of authenticity. The Tiger 900 Bond edition will be finished in a unique Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme and it will feature exclusive ‘007’ graphics with blacked-out inserts to make this good-looking ADV even more appealing.

The new Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition gets exclusive features such as the ‘007’ TFT start-up screen animation, heated rider and pillion seat along with Bond Edition branding on the saddle, a set of high-specification Michelin Anakee wild off-road tyres for advanced off-road capabilities, etc. The new Tiger 900 Bond Edition is the second limited-edition motorcycle from Triumph to be built in collaboration with the Bond franchise. Last year, this British two-wheeler manufacturer launched the Bond Edition of the Scrambler 1200. However, in terms of mechanicals, the Tiger 900 Bond Edition remains the same as the Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

The new Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition is powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc, liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder engine. This motor churns out 95 PS of maximum power at 8750 RPM and 87 Nm of peak torque at 7250 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets six different riding modes. They are – Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, Rider-configurable, and Off-Road Pro. As already mentioned before, only 250 units of the Tiger 900 Bond Edition will be available globally. However, it isn’t clear if this limited edition Triumph motorcycle will be available in India or not.

