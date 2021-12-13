New Triumph Tiger 1200 to be launched in India

Triumph Motorcycles has recently revealed the updated version of its biggest ADV – the Triumph Tiger 1200. It will be launched in India soon.

The Indian market will soon get the significantly lighter and more powerful Triumph Tiger 1200; the new Tiger is more than 25 kg lighter than the previous generation. It gets the new 1160cc triple engine, producing power of 150PS and torque of 130Nm.

It gets technologies such as blind-spot radar system, Showa semi-active suspension set-up, seven-inch TFT display, as many as six riding modes, keyless system (including ignition, steering lock, and fuel cap), all-new LED lighting with DRL, heated grips and seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill hold.

The design is also different, with a more adventure-focused stance with new bodywork, a new twin-radiator design, and the minimal new silencer.

While its price will be announced in due course, the new Tiger is expected to get a three-year unlimited mileage warranty, and it will have a high service interval of 16,000 km or 12 months.

With a vast range of products (15 models) and better alignment of India launches with global launches, Triumph Motorcycles India has seen 30% growth in the 12 months from November 2020 to October 2021, even as the Indian premium motorcycle segment (500cc and above engine size, and costing more than `5 lakh) de-grew by about 10%. Shoeb Farooq, business head, Triumph Motorcycles India, recently told FE that the 660cc motorcycle segment (the Trident and the soon-to-be-launched Tiger 660) has given the company a new set of customers. “We also have a very strong dealer network,” he said.

