New Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC launched with GoPro Control, Navigation and more!

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC has been launched in India today. This adventure bike which is dressed in a modern classic attire is going to retail in India at a price of Rs 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scrambler 1200 XC is powered by a 1200cc parallel twin engine which is capable of churning out 88.7 bhp of power along with 110 Nm of peak torque. The power output of this engine is 12 per cent more than the Bonneville T120 and 38 per cent more than the 2019 Street Scrambler. This engine comes with ride-by-wire technology and is a liquid cooled unit.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC comes with a wide array of features. It boasts of a colour TFT display which offers a host of customization options. The bike offers up to 6 riding modes. These include road, rain, off-road, sport along with rider configurable modes. With the help of this one can adjust the throttle response, ABS settings along with traction control setting according to one's preference. In addition to this, the bike comes with all-LED lighting, illuminated backlit switches, torque assist clutch, key-less ignition, heated grips, cruise control, USB charging, integrated GoPro control system, turn-by-turn navigation along with integrated phone and music operation.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC comes with Showa 45mm fully adjustable USD forks with 200mm wheel travel at the front. In addition to this, it comes with Ohlins fully adjustable piggy-back RSUs with twin springs with 200mm wheel travel at the back. The bike comes with 350 mm Brembo M50 disc brakes up-front while at the rear it comes with 320 mm disc brakes with switchable ABS on offer at both the ends. The adventure bike has a fuel tank capacity of 16-litres. Its seat height stands at 840 mm. The overall length of the bike stands at 2285 mm, width at 840 mm and height at 1200 mm. It has a wheelbase of 1530 mm with a dry weight of 205 kg.