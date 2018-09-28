New Suzuki Intruder special edition launched in India: New features at a nominal price hike

The new Suzuki Intruder special edition has been launched in India ahead of the festive season. The new Intruder SP model is available for the standard as well as fuel injected variant of the Intruder. While the new Suzuki Intruder SP edition has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,00,500, the Intruder Fi SP can be yours for Rs 1,07,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Having said that, the new Suzuki Intruder SP edition is almost Rs 500 costlier than the standard model. The most significant change of the new Suzuki Intruder SP edition is the new matte black paint scheme that makes it look sportier than the standard model. Add to that the red highlights that make the bike more appealing. Furthermore, the SP edition gets a pillion backrest as standard to offer more convenience.

Mechanically, there are no changes to the new Suzuki Intruder SP edition. With that being said, the bike gets the same 155cc, air-cooled engine that powers the standard model. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission and is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm. The braking duties on the Suzuki Intruder are taken care of with the help of a 266mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard with the motorcycle for added safety and convenience. The suspension set up on the Intruder comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear.

The motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster that is the same unit that comes on the Suzuki Gixxer. The new Suzuki Intruder SP edition has been launched keeping in mind the coming festive season. With a nominal price hike and more features, the new Suzuki Intruder SP edition is a good pick over the standard model(s). Expect some more manufacturers to launch special edition models of their two-wheelers in the coming days!