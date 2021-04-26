New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

Suzuki Hayabusa is back in India and costs Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). While the bike is still powered by a 1340cc engine, it gets many rider aids and has been subject to a small weight reduction.

By:Updated: Apr 26, 2021 3:05 PM

The beloved Suzuki Hayabusa has returned to India in a new avatar. Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched the 3rd-gen Hayabusa in India for a price of Rs 16.40 (ex-showroom). Hyabusa is fondly referred to as the ‘Dhoom Bike’ by many due to it being used by actor John Abraham in the movie Dhoom. Suzuki had been selling the second-gen Hayabusa in India for about Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) but had to discontinue the bike when BS6 norms kicked in. The new model commands a premium over the previous model but comes with a lot of improvements to justify the cost.

New Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India for Rs 16.40 lakh

The third-gen Hayabusa retains the same overall silhouette as the previous models and also comes with the same twin-spar frame but there are many tweaks that make this iteration of the bike look a lot sharper. There is a new LED headlamp at the front, accompanied by angry looking LED DRLs on the side. There are two scoops between the headlamp and the turn indicators that enhance the aggressive nature of the front facade. The fairing of the bike has vents on the back and sport a cleaner and meaner look. The Euro-5 compliant exhaust is a little shorter than the one on the previous model and helps bring down the overall weight. In fact, the new Busa is 2kg lighter than the outgoing model. Wheelbase remains the same at 1,480mm but the tail section of the bike has a more elongated design compared to the old one.

New Suzuki Hayabusa now gets a TFT LCD display in the instrument cluster

As for the instrument console, the analogue dials now have a digital TFT screen in the centre. The new-gen Hayabusa gets a comprehensive electronics package which includes a six-axis IMU, three riding modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS, hill hold assist, 10-level traction control system, 10-level wheelie control system and 3-level engine brake control. Riders can also make use of a speed limiter which will cap the maximum speed of the bike as per the user input, allowing one to follow speed limits on roads.

New Suzuki Hayabusa gets the same 1340cc in-line four cylinder engine

Powering the Hayabusa is a BS6 compliant 1,340cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that makes 190hp, which is 7hp lesser than the previous model. Torque figures have also dropped from 155Nm to 150Nm in the new bike. The Japanese motorcycle maker has not dabbled with any kind of turbocharging or supercharging in the new Hayabusa. Despite this drop, the bike can still attain a speed of 300kmph and will feel as exhilarating as ever. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and Suzuki has also slapped on a bi-directional quick shifter. Braking duties are taken care by dual 320mm disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the back.

New Suzuki Hayabusa colours

Customers can book the new Suzuki Hayabusa online via the company’s website using Suzuki at your Doorstep service. This is a measure taken by the company to ensure safety for customers. The booking amount for the bike is Rs 1 lakh and deliveries will begin by mid of May 2021. India will get the Hayabusa in all three colours – Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Mat Stellar Blue.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

Former Maruti MD, Jagdish Khattar, passes away: Saluting his achievements

Former Maruti MD, Jagdish Khattar, passes away: Saluting his achievements

Exclusive: Updated Aprilia SR160 to be launched in India by this time

Exclusive: Updated Aprilia SR160 to be launched in India by this time

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch LIVE: India's favourite superbike all set to return in new avatar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch LIVE: India's favourite superbike all set to return in new avatar

India's top 5 highest-selling bikes, scooters in FY2021: Splendor, Activa top the list

India's top 5 highest-selling bikes, scooters in FY2021: Splendor, Activa top the list

Ugly copy of Porsche Panamera at Auto Shanghai 2021: Yet another cheap Chinese copy

Ugly copy of Porsche Panamera at Auto Shanghai 2021: Yet another cheap Chinese copy

2021 Formula E: Mercedes-EQ's Vries wins at Valencia E-Prix, Mahindra Racing's Lynn in top 10

2021 Formula E: Mercedes-EQ's Vries wins at Valencia E-Prix, Mahindra Racing's Lynn in top 10

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries to start soon: RR310 rival's price, specs, features

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries to start soon: RR310 rival's price, specs, features

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 spotted sans camouflage

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 spotted sans camouflage

Bajaj Avenger 220/160 video review: Specs, price, features

Bajaj Avenger 220/160 video review: Specs, price, features

India's largest ambulance network StanPlus enters Bengaluru with 100+ vehicles

India's largest ambulance network StanPlus enters Bengaluru with 100+ vehicles

BS6 CFMoto 650NK likely launch soon, followed by 650GT and MT models

BS6 CFMoto 650NK likely launch soon, followed by 650GT and MT models

SUV offensive: Volkswagen reveals six new models at Auto Shanghai

SUV offensive: Volkswagen reveals six new models at Auto Shanghai

BS6 200cc bikes you can buy: TVS Apache RTR200 to KTM RC200

BS6 200cc bikes you can buy: TVS Apache RTR200 to KTM RC200

50% charge in just 18 minutes! Ola electric scooter to offer higher range than Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak

50% charge in just 18 minutes! Ola electric scooter to offer higher range than Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak

Meet The Galaxy: Custom-built land speed racer with three Honda CB750 engines

Meet The Galaxy: Custom-built land speed racer with three Honda CB750 engines

Hero Xtreme 200S price hiked: Pulsar 220F rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 200S price hiked: Pulsar 220F rival costlier by this much

Amazing roads in India: World's 2nd tallest Shiva statue with Honda Drive to Discover X

Amazing roads in India: World's 2nd tallest Shiva statue with Honda Drive to Discover X

4th generation Skoda Fabia teased: Expected to be larger, feature-rich

4th generation Skoda Fabia teased: Expected to be larger, feature-rich

Jaguar Land Rover to suspend production at two plants due to chip shortage

Jaguar Land Rover to suspend production at two plants due to chip shortage