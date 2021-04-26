New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

Suzuki Hayabusa is back in India and costs Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). While the bike is still powered by a 1340cc engine, it gets many rider aids and has been subject to a small weight reduction.

The beloved Suzuki Hayabusa has returned to India in a new avatar. Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched the 3rd-gen Hayabusa in India for a price of Rs 16.40 (ex-showroom). Hyabusa is fondly referred to as the ‘Dhoom Bike’ by many due to it being used by actor John Abraham in the movie Dhoom. Suzuki had been selling the second-gen Hayabusa in India for about Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) but had to discontinue the bike when BS6 norms kicked in. The new model commands a premium over the previous model but comes with a lot of improvements to justify the cost.

The third-gen Hayabusa retains the same overall silhouette as the previous models and also comes with the same twin-spar frame but there are many tweaks that make this iteration of the bike look a lot sharper. There is a new LED headlamp at the front, accompanied by angry looking LED DRLs on the side. There are two scoops between the headlamp and the turn indicators that enhance the aggressive nature of the front facade. The fairing of the bike has vents on the back and sport a cleaner and meaner look. The Euro-5 compliant exhaust is a little shorter than the one on the previous model and helps bring down the overall weight. In fact, the new Busa is 2kg lighter than the outgoing model. Wheelbase remains the same at 1,480mm but the tail section of the bike has a more elongated design compared to the old one.

As for the instrument console, the analogue dials now have a digital TFT screen in the centre. The new-gen Hayabusa gets a comprehensive electronics package which includes a six-axis IMU, three riding modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS, hill hold assist, 10-level traction control system, 10-level wheelie control system and 3-level engine brake control. Riders can also make use of a speed limiter which will cap the maximum speed of the bike as per the user input, allowing one to follow speed limits on roads.

Powering the Hayabusa is a BS6 compliant 1,340cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that makes 190hp, which is 7hp lesser than the previous model. Torque figures have also dropped from 155Nm to 150Nm in the new bike. The Japanese motorcycle maker has not dabbled with any kind of turbocharging or supercharging in the new Hayabusa. Despite this drop, the bike can still attain a speed of 300kmph and will feel as exhilarating as ever. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and Suzuki has also slapped on a bi-directional quick shifter. Braking duties are taken care by dual 320mm disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the back.

Customers can book the new Suzuki Hayabusa online via the company’s website using Suzuki at your Doorstep service. This is a measure taken by the company to ensure safety for customers. The booking amount for the bike is Rs 1 lakh and deliveries will begin by mid of May 2021. India will get the Hayabusa in all three colours – Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Mat Stellar Blue.

