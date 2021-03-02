Suzuki India teases 2021 Hayabusa as launch closes in: All you need to know

One of the first motorcycles in the world to breach the 300 km/h mark, Suzuki Hayabusa sits right up there with the legends of motorcycling. And now, the MY2021 Hayabusa is set to launch in India soon.

By:March 2, 2021 11:03 AM

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa made its global debut just last month as fans all over the world cheered for its return. And now, those in India will be delighted to that the launch is now closer than ever. Suzuki Motorcycle & Scooter India recently teased the new Busa confirming its launch here. Moreover, we reported recently that the pre-bookings had been opened unofficially at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh and that some dealerships promise to deliver it in April if you book it now. So, what to expect from the first motorcycle ever to breach the 300 km/h mark? Here goes.

The third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa has the same 1,340cc engine with the same (81mm X 65mm) bore and stroke introduced in 2008. The engine, which now complies with the Euro V emissions standards, peaks at 188 hp at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers)

Suzuki have said that the engine has been revamped not only for meeting the latest emissions standards but also for improved power delivery and that it would feel just as fast as the older version did, except at the top end. It will remain electronically restricted to 298 km/h of top speed.

Also read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled! Gets drop in power, array of electronics, younger styling

Suzuki say that the new bike will be quicker than before. The 2021 Hayabusa claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the 2008 model and 0.2 seconds than the 1999 model. The motorcycle is also lighter by 4 kg than before, tipping the scale at 264 kg (fully-fuelled).

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa features: Launch Control System, industry-first Active Speed Limiter, Cruise Control System, Emergency Stop Signal, Motion Track Brake System, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System, among others.

