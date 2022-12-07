New Suzuki Burgman Street EX launched In India at Rs. 1.12 lakh

In terms of features, the Burgman Street EX gets the Suzuki Ride Connect coupled with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console that allows the rider to sync their mobile phone with the vehicle.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd has launched the new Burgman Street EX in India at Rs. 1,12,300, ex-showroom Delhi. The 125cc premium scooter is offered in three colours in both metallic and matte finishes, all priced the same. The new Burgman Street EX is equipped with the brand’s eco-performance engine, silent starter system as well as an engine auto stop-start system (EASS).

The new Suzuki Burgman Street EX draws power from 125cc engine with FI technology that claims to be a further advanced version of Suzuki Eco Performance Technology to aid high fuel efficiency. The technology is coupled with EASS that reduces fuel consumption and emissions.

The new Burgman Street EX rides on a 12-inch rear tyre wheel (30.48 cm with 100/80-12 tyre profile). In terms of features, the Burgman Street EX gets the Suzuki Ride Connect coupled with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console that allows the rider to sync their mobile phone with the vehicle. It gets turn-by-turn navigation and alerts such as incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp notofications, missed calls and unread SMS alerts, speed exceeding warnings, phone battery level displays and the estimated time of arrival. The console can be paired with both Android and iOS devices.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “The love and affection that our Burgman Street got from the Indian customers prompted us to launch the All New Burgman Street EX in the country immediately after the global unveil. This is a special product from the house of Suzuki that incorporates latest technology thus offering an unparalleled ride experience.”