scorecardresearch

New Suzuki Burgman Street EX: All you need to know

The new Suzuki Burgman Street EX has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this maxi-style scooter.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
New Suzuki Burgman Street EX: All you need to know
New Suzuki Burgman Street EX: All you need to know

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently introduced the updated Burgman scooter in the country. The new 2023 Suzuki Burgman Street EX has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this maxi-style scooter. 

Suzuki Burgman Street EX price in india

Suzuki Burgman Street EX: What’s new?

Suzuki Burgman Street EX is the top-spec variant in the Burgman line-up. Compared to its regular variants, the new Burgman Street EX gets a larger 12-inch wheel (100/80-12) instead of a 10-inch unit. It also gets Suzuki’s new Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) tech to boost fuel efficiency along with a silent starter system and auto engine start/stop function. 

Also Read

Also Read: Tata takes a dig at Mahindra as Nexon EV sales cross 35,000 units

Suzuki Burgman Street EX colours

Suzuki Burgman Street EX: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Suzuki Burgman Street EX looks identical to the standard Burgman. It features a maxi-scooter-like design with a large LED headlamp flanked by turn indicators. It gets stylish body panels and a large single-piece seat. The Burgman Street EX is offered in three colour shades: Metallic Matte Platinum Silver no. 2, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black no. 2.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Suzuki Burgman Street EX features

Suzuki Burgman Street EX: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street EX is a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.5 bhp at 6,500 RPM and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine comes paired with a CVT. 

Watch Video | Suzuki Katana Review:

Suzuki Burgman Street EX: Price and rivals 

The new Suzuki Burgman Street EX has been priced at Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs Rs 22,000 more than the base variant of the Burgman 125 that retails at Rs 89,900, ex-showroom. The Suzuki Burgman Street EX will take on the likes of the TVS NTorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, etc.

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.