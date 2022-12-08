New Suzuki Burgman Street EX: All you need to know

The new Suzuki Burgman Street EX has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this maxi-style scooter.

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently introduced the updated Burgman scooter in the country. The new 2023 Suzuki Burgman Street EX has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this maxi-style scooter.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX: What’s new?

Suzuki Burgman Street EX is the top-spec variant in the Burgman line-up. Compared to its regular variants, the new Burgman Street EX gets a larger 12-inch wheel (100/80-12) instead of a 10-inch unit. It also gets Suzuki’s new Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) tech to boost fuel efficiency along with a silent starter system and auto engine start/stop function.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Suzuki Burgman Street EX looks identical to the standard Burgman. It features a maxi-scooter-like design with a large LED headlamp flanked by turn indicators. It gets stylish body panels and a large single-piece seat. The Burgman Street EX is offered in three colour shades: Metallic Matte Platinum Silver no. 2, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black no. 2.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street EX is a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.5 bhp at 6,500 RPM and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine comes paired with a CVT.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX: Price and rivals

The new Suzuki Burgman Street EX has been priced at Rs 1.12 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs Rs 22,000 more than the base variant of the Burgman 125 that retails at Rs 89,900, ex-showroom. The Suzuki Burgman Street EX will take on the likes of the TVS NTorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, etc.

