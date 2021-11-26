New Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Price, specs, features compared

The new Suzuki Avenis 125 is here to directly rival the TVS NTorq 125. But, is the Avenis 125 any better or the TVS NTorq 125 is still the king? Let’s find out in this specification-based comparison!

Suzuki has recently launched the new Avenis 125 in the Indian market. This is the third 125cc scooter in India from the house of this Japanese two-wheeler giant. While Suzuki Access 125 is primarily targeted towards the office-goers and Burgman Street 125 is a maxi-styled scooter, the Avenis 125 has been introduced to target the younger audience. Also, it will directly rival the TVS NTorq 125. But, is the Avenis 125 any better or the TVS NTorq 125 is still the king? Let’s find out in this specification-based comparison of the new Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125!

Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Design and Colours

In terms of design, the new Suzuki Avenis 125 seems to be inspired by its arch-rival, NTorq 125. Both these gearless scooters are almost identical and they look very sporty. They get an all-LED headlamp, LED taillamp, a snazzy dual-tone paint scheme and the NTorq 125 gets LED DRL too. Talking about colours on offer, the Suzuki Avenis 125 has been introduced in four dual-tone colours and a Race Edition version. The TVS NTorq 125, on the other hand, is available in ten colours, including the Race Edition, and it is offered in Marvel-inspired Super Squad Edition too along with the top-spec Race XP version.

Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Engine Specs

The new Suzuki Avenis 125 shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with Access 125. It is powered by a 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.7 hp of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. The standard variants of the TVS NTorq 125 get a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 9.2 hp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. Its Race XP version, with 10 hp and 10 Nm, is even more powerful. The engine of both the scooters is paired with a CVT.

Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Dimensions

Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Cycle Parts and Features

The Suzuki Avenis 125, as well as the TVS NTorq 125, gets telescopic forks at the front and a spring-loaded shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they get a drum brake at the rear and a disc brake at the front with a combined braking system. In terms of features, both of them get an all-digital instrument cluster that shows a ton of information and even supports Bluetooth connectivity. They show missed call alerts, SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. The TVS NTorq 125’s top-spec Race XP version also gets two riding modes: Street and Race.

Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Variants and Price in India

The Suzuki Avenis 125 has been launched in India in two variants: Standard and Race Edition, and it is priced between Rs 86,700 – Rs 87,000. TVS NTorq 125, on the other hand, is offered in four variants with prices ranging between Rs 73,270 – Rs 87,025, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which 125cc sporty scooter will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below.

