New Suzuki Avenis 125: All you need to know about this TVS NTorq rival

The all-new Suzuki Avenis 125 has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 86,700, ex-showroom Delhi. This sporty 125cc scooter will rival the likes of TVS NTorq 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, etc.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited recently launched the all-new Avenis 125 in the country. The Suzuki Avenis 125 is the third 125cc scooter from the house of this Japanese two-wheeler giant in the Indian market. It shares the underpinnings and mechanicals with its other 125cc siblings, namely Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. The price of the new Suzuki Avenis 125 starts at Rs 86,700, ex-showroom Delhi. Here is everything that you need to know about this new TVS NTorq 125-rival.

Design

The new Suzuki Avenis 125 is a sporty 125cc scooter that has been developed to primarily target the young audience. It seems that the design is inspired by its arch-rival, TVS NTorq 125, but it does look attractive, at least in pictures. The scooter gets sharp cuts and creases on the body that highlight its sporty character. It features an all-LED headlamp, a small tinted visor, an LED taillamp, and a dual-tone paint scheme.

Colours

Suzuki Avenis 125 has been introduced in four dual-tone colours and a Race Edition version. They are Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey with Metallic Lush Green, Pearl Blaze Orange with Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Black with Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Mirage White with Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, and Metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition).

Engine Specifications

Suzuki’s new 125cc offering shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. The Avenis 125 is powered by a BS6 compliant 124.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.7 hp of power at 6,750 RPM and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT.

Cycle parts and Features

Talking about features, the Suzuki Avenis 125 gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It shows missed call alerts, SMS alerts, WhatsApp notifications, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a single spring-loaded shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it features a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear along with a combined braking system.

Price and Rivals

The new Suzuki Avenis 125 has been launched in India in two variants: Standard and Race Edition. The Standard version has been priced at Rs 86,700 while the Race Edition model costs Rs 87,000, ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings for the same will begin in the first week of December and the deliveries will also commence very soon. The Suzuki Avenis 125 will rival the likes of TVS NTorq 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, etc.

