Steelbird launches new Blauer POD range of helmets with ISI & ECE certification

Steelbird states that the interior of the Blauer POD open-faced helmets adhere to REACH – European regulatory authority to check and protect the environment from harmful chemicals.

By:Updated: May 13, 2021 1:05 PM

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited today launched its new ‘Blauer POD’ range of helmets. The manufacturer states that the POD is made of a fiberglass shell, a high-impact lightweight combo fiber shell. Moreover, Steelbird mentions in a press statement that the new line of helmets uses a balloon moulded process for shell making which offers a stronger, lighter and durable composition. Another highlight of the new helmets is that they carry dual certification – ECE 22.05 and IS:4151.

Prices of the new model start from Rs 9,079 to Rs 9,379 and is available in sizes ranging from XS to Large. The new range will be available at all Steelbird outlets and through steelbirdhelmet.com.

Also read: Non-ISI helmet ban to come into effect on 1st June 2021

Blauer POD incorporates a number of features besides the Fiberglass shell. The interiors of this open-faced helmet adhere to REACH – European regulatory authority to check and protect the environment from harmful chemicals.

The helmets also have dual visors that include an inner sun shield which is available in clear and smoked options. For a buckle, it uses a quick-release mechanism. The lineup will be available in monochrome colours like titanium and black, along with two graphic designs.

Also read: MiG-21 jet fighter makeover for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a head turner!

In related news, in a recent development FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) announced its new collaboration with Steelbird for a new project under which FIA will supply helmets to countries where they have not been made mandatory yet. The organisation plans to provide Steelbird helmets free of cost to two-wheeler users in African countries while also spreading awareness on two-wheeler safety and proper use of protective gear.

