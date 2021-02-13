New Royal Enfield Himalayan: Bit more capable, bit more comfortable

The Himalayan gets the much-needed navigation app, new seat, carrier, and is more comfortable to ride. However, during twilight or low-light conditions, the bright white light of the trip computer as well as the Tripper tends to dazzle the rider’s eyes; I couldn’t find a way to reduce the intensity of that light

The Himalayan is a unique motorcycle. It allows both seasoned riders as well as enthusiasts to ‘do more’ with just one motorcycle—it’s a machine that one can take to the Himalayas or to the corner grocery store with equal ease.

On Thursday, Royal Enfield made riding it a bit easier.

What are the changes?

The Himalayan gets three new colours—black, silver and green—in addition to the existing three (red, blue and grey). While there are no major changes to the basic design, there are some functional ones.

One, improved seat cushioning: The seat now appears more firm, and while I rode it for a short distance, it seems long rides may be more comfortable on this new model.

Two, new windscreen design: Royal Enfield says the design helps keep the wind off the rider.

Three, new rear carrier: It comes with an additional plate that makes it easier to secure luggage. The rear carrier’s height has also been marginally reduced, making it easier to mount the motorcycle.

Four, readjusted front rack: The rider faces minimal interference around the legs while riding.

Five, the tripper: It gets a navigation system called the Tripper. It’s powered by Google Maps and the Royal Enfield app that connects a smartphone with the motorcycle. The Tripper shows driving directions on a digital display via a pod next to the trip computer.

How does the Tripper work?

You have to download the Royal Enfield app, activate Bluetooth on phone, and switch on the ignition key. Once connected, a Royal Enfield logo in red will pop up on the app, and as you connect it, it will turn green.

Now, let’s say, you want to go to a particular restaurant, so you can put that as a destination and the app will give you a selection and you have to hit navigate—just like on Google Maps.

Next, the pod will show you turn-by-turn directions. The display is bright, and even under harsh sunlight you can easily see the directions. However, during twilight or low-light conditions, the bright white light of the trip computer as well as the Tripper tends to dazzle the rider’s eyes; I couldn’t really find a way to reduce the intensity of that light.

Royal Enfield has also introduced the Make-It-Yours (MiY) tool on the Himalayan, making it possible for customers to personalise it to their taste before taking delivery.

With these changes, the price has also marginally increased, and the new Himalayan is priced Rs 2,01,314 (ex-showroom). The engine remains the same—411cc (24.5bhp and 32Nm).

