New Royal Enfield Classic spied: Best-selling Enfield to get these changes

The new Royal Enfield Classic has been spied testing very recently. The test mule has been snapped on test in Chennai, where the company's production facility is based. In the leaked images, courtesy Powerdrift, only the rear end of the motorcycle is visible and one can notice a few significant changes on the motorcycle. To start off with, the new Royal Enfield Classic gets a redesigned tail lamp section with a chrome bezel for a more retro and old school appeal. As one can see in the images, the bike is also expected to get chrome bar end weights. The swingarm of the motorcycle is also redesigned and the rear disc brake is now mounted on the right side.

The exhaust also seems to have gone through some revisions. This might be because of the fact that this one is a BS-VI model. Powering the motorcycle will be the same engine options that power the existing model. Expect a slight revision in power and torque outputs in favour of the BS-VI emission norms. The Classic has been a best seller in the company's product portfolio.

In other news, Royal Enfield is going to launch the new Trials 350 and Trials 500 in India today at an event in Pune. The Scrambler version of the Royal Enfield Bullet will come with an upswept exhaust along with a single seat, knobby tyres and a raised up handlebar. More details on the upcoming Royal Enfield Trials including pricing to be out today, so keep watching this space for all the info. Coming back to the new Royal Enfield Classic, the company is expected to implement the changes on both, the Classic 350 and Classic 500. Expect the bike to make its entry in the coming months.

More details on the new Royal Enfield Classic expected to revealed soon, so stay tuned for all the updates.

Image Source: Powerdrift