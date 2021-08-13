New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to launch on 27 August: Specs, features, expected price

Sharing its engine with the Meteor 350, the Classic 350 will come powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine. While the Meteor is a low slung cruiser-style motorcycle, the Classic will continue to offer a retro appeal.

Royal Enfield have confirmed that the new-generation Classic 350 will be launched on the 27th of August. A whole new personality upgrade is expected for the new version with a new engine and platform that it’ll share with the Meteor 350. This means that it will be far more refined than its predecessor. A jump in the price is expected compared to the current generation as it is also likely to feature Tripper navigation.

Sharing its engine with the Meteor 350, the Classic 350 will come powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20 hp and 28 Nm of torque. While the Meteor is a low slung cruiser-style motorcycle, the Classic will continue to offer a retro appeal.

It’ll feature a semi-digital instrument cluster with the Tripper that allows turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth connectivity. Among other features, the new Classic 350 will likely have an LED headlamp and single-channel ABS. In terms of design, while Royal Enfield may offer better finish but the overall appeal will remain the same.

Expected to be priced at about Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and higher, the Classic 350 will continue to rival the likes of the Honda H’Ness CB350 and Jawa range of motorcycles.

Royal Enfield has several new motorcycles in the pipeline that will include new iterations for the new 350cc engine and the 650cc parallel twin as well. There is also a road-focussed Himalayan in the works. It’s been spotted testing in India and should be heading for an unveil soon.

