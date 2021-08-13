New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to launch on 27 August: Specs, features, expected price

Sharing its engine with the Meteor 350, the Classic 350 will come powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine. While the Meteor is a low slung cruiser-style motorcycle, the Classic will continue to offer a retro appeal.

By:August 13, 2021 4:18 PM

Royal Enfield have confirmed that the new-generation Classic 350 will be launched on the 27th of August. A whole new personality upgrade is expected for the new version with a new engine and platform that it’ll share with the Meteor 350. This means that it will be far more refined than its predecessor. A jump in the price is expected compared to the current generation as it is also likely to feature Tripper navigation.

Sharing its engine with the Meteor 350, the Classic 350 will come powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20 hp and 28 Nm of torque. While the Meteor is a low slung cruiser-style motorcycle, the Classic will continue to offer a retro appeal.

It’ll feature a semi-digital instrument cluster with the Tripper that allows turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth connectivity. Among other features, the new Classic 350 will likely have an LED headlamp and single-channel ABS. In terms of design, while Royal Enfield may offer better finish but the overall appeal will remain the same.

Also read: Top 5 much-awaited Royal Enfield bikes in India: Next-gen Classic 350, Himalayan 650 & more

Expected to be priced at about Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and higher, the Classic 350 will continue to rival the likes of the Honda H’Ness CB350 and Jawa range of motorcycles.

Royal Enfield has several new motorcycles in the pipeline that will include new iterations for the new 350cc engine and the 650cc parallel twin as well. There is also a road-focussed Himalayan in the works. It’s been spotted testing in India and should be heading for an unveil soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variant deliveries begin: Specs, mileage and more

Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variant deliveries begin: Specs, mileage and more

Kinetic Luna electric confirmed: Launch likely this year

Kinetic Luna electric confirmed: Launch likely this year

Hyundai i20 N-Line India unveil confirmed for August 24: What to expect

Hyundai i20 N-Line India unveil confirmed for August 24: What to expect

Vehicle Scrappage policy announced in India by PM Modi: Polluting cars/bikes to be scrapped

Vehicle Scrappage policy announced in India by PM Modi: Polluting cars/bikes to be scrapped

Tata Motors to gift Altroz to Indian athletes who missed a medal at Olympics

Tata Motors to gift Altroz to Indian athletes who missed a medal at Olympics

MetroRide to expand EV fleet in Bengaluru, Delhi: Secures seed funding

MetroRide to expand EV fleet in Bengaluru, Delhi: Secures seed funding

Indian scientists generate hydrogen from agricultural residue: Could power EVs

Indian scientists generate hydrogen from agricultural residue: Could power EVs

Mercedes-Benz India launches direct-to-consumer Marketplace: Key features explained

Mercedes-Benz India launches direct-to-consumer Marketplace: Key features explained

Revolt RV400 gets keyless motor on/off feature: How existing customers can update

Revolt RV400 gets keyless motor on/off feature: How existing customers can update

Factors to ensure sustainable EV charging infrastructure: Location, charger type & more

Factors to ensure sustainable EV charging infrastructure: Location, charger type & more

Honda Car India backs hybrid vehicle technology: In talks with state governments

Honda Car India backs hybrid vehicle technology: In talks with state governments

Mahindra XUV700 to be first car to get Sony's in-built sound system

Mahindra XUV700 to be first car to get Sony's in-built sound system

Ducati XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark launched at prices starting Rs 18.00 lakh

Ducati XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark launched at prices starting Rs 18.00 lakh

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images