Royal Enfield plans big new model push in FY2022: Sherpa, Shotgun, Scram launch likely

Over the past few months, Royal Enfield has trademarked several new names like the Hunter, Sherpa, Scram, Shotgun and more. It is not known yet which motorcycles will carry these names.

In what would be a big push in the middleweight motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield is planning to roll out a number of new products. Looking to introduce the new models not only in India but also in international markets, Royal Enfield says it will be rolling them out in the financial year 2022. The launch spree is expected to begin with the new version of the brand’s best-selling model Classic 350 based on the Meteor 350’s platform which means it will get a new engine and frame.

During a recent conference call with analysts, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari said: “We have a very exciting (product) pipeline. This year will probably see the highest number of new models that are seen from Royal Enfield in a year. And that is just the beginning of the pipeline.”

The company also launched the new motorcycle platform with the Meteor 350 with a new more refined engine and followed it with 2021 Himalayan, both of which share the Tripper tech for onboard navigation.

“We will continue to have one new model every quarter. Because there is a delay due to COVID right now, I don’t think we will squeeze everything in but there are some very big models coming in. We are very excited about it. We will have to do all the marketing and market preparedness for that,” Dasari added.

