New Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS launched at Rs 1.53 lakh: Best-selling Enfield now safer!

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new ABS model has been priced Rs 5,800 more over the non-ABS model. Apart from the inclusion of an ABS, there are no changes on the motorcycle. Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS is the same 350cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 20 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 28 Nm. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The braking on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is done with the help of a 280mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear.

The company has added a dual channel ABS to the package which means that the safety equipment operates on both wheels of the motorcycle. The Classic 350 was the only motorcycle left in the Royal Enfield Classic family to be updated with an ABS. Come April 2019 and all two wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to be updated with an ABS in the interest of public safety.

On the other hand, two-wheelers having an engine displacement lesser than 125cc need to have CBS (Combined Braking System) starting the said month. The step has been taken by the Government of India keeping in mind the alarming number of fatalities taking place in two-wheeler accidents on the roads. Expect an announcement from more manufacturers in the coming days as they update their entire portfolio with the said safety equipment.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 primarily rivals against the likes of Jawa Forty Two. One can also go for the KTM 200 Duke as it also comes at almost the same price. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!