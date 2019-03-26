New Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, 500 launched at starting price of Rs 1.62 lakh: Everything on RE’s new Scramblers

The new Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.62 lakh. The company has also launched the new Bullet Trials 500 that will cost you Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Bookings for the Royal Enfield Trials 350 and Trials 500 are already underway at the company's dealerships across India. As the name suggests, the new Royal Enfield Bullet Trials come based on the company's renowned Bullet that is still one of the oldest motorcycles on sale in India. Speaking of the changes, the new Royal Enfield Trials 350 and Trials 500 get some significant ones over the standard Bullet.

In order to offer a pure Scrambler feel, the bikes have been assisted with knobby tyres and slightly upright handlebar along with trimmed down front and rear fenders. While the front end of the motorcycles gets a 19-inch unit, the rear has an 18-inch wheel, shod with Ceat tyres. Apart from this, the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials get an upswept exhaust that not only looks appealing but also helps while splashing through water. The new Royal Enfield Bullet Trials comes with a single seat along with a luggage rack.

Powering the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Trials 500 are the same engines that power their standard Bullet counterparts. The Bullet Trials 350 gets power from a 346cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine, producing 19.8 bhp of power along with 28 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500 gets power from a 499cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for shedding out 27.5 bhp bhp of power and 41.3 Nm of torque. Both get a five-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Bullet has been one of the highest selling models by the company in India. Based on the same, the new Bullet Trials will be aiming at riders who love Scrambler motorcycles and wish to take their Enfields off road at times. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!