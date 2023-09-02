New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 – Differences and similarities explained

How does the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 differ from the Classic 350? How much do they share in common? We explain.

Royal Enfield has launched the new Bullet 350 in India at Rs 1.73 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has undergone subtle changes that make the motorcycle look fresh, yet retaining its unmistakable design.

However, with the launch of the new Bullet 350, customers can be confused between this and the Classic 350 when it comes to decision-making time. We highlight the differences and similarities between the two Royal Enfield models to help you decide.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 – Differences

The first and foremost difference between the two motorcycles is the design. The new Bullet 350 gets a round headlight, a taller handlebar, and different side panels compared to the Classic 350. The Bullet 350 does not get the round side panel that mimics the air filter box the Classic 350 gets.

The other big change is the rear fender. The Classic 350 gets a round rear mudguard while the new Bullet 350 gets a squarish fender, similar to the older generation Bullets. The seat is also a notable change as the new Bullet gets a single-piece seat while the Classic 350 gets dual seats.

Also, the colours matter as the new Bullet 350 is offered in five colour options and three of them get Royal Enfield’s iconic pinstripes, while the Classic 350s don’t get it. An interesting attention to detail are the logos, as the new Bullet 350 gets tank badges similar to the older-gen Standard 350s.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 – Similarities

On the similarities front, there are many. The two motorcycle models are underpinned by the same frame, they get 19-inch front and 18-inch rear tyres, spoke wheels, a choice of disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS or single-channel ABS with a drum brake at the rear, the same suspension, and the fuel exact tank.

The Bullet 350 gets the J-Series engine, which is new for the motorcycle, however, it is the same unit that powers the Classic 350, and the Hunter 350, and the Meteor 350. So power output is similar, which is 20bhp and 27Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The two motorcycles also share the same instrument console and the small digital cluster that reads out trip, odo, and the time. They share the same rotary switchgear as well. Royal Enfield’s Tripper navigation is an optional extra on both motorcycles.