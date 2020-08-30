New Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser seen: Likely new flagship above Interceptor, Continental GT 650!

Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser that has been snapped very recently will most likely be the flagship model by the company and will sit above the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Here is what all to expect!

By:Published: August 30, 2020 3:52 PM

Royal Enfield has been working on a number of models and some of them are quite exciting ones. Now, very recently, the company’s upcoming 650cc cruiser has been snapped testing. The said cruiser will likely be based on the same 650cc platform as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and like the two models, the said upcoming offering will come with dual exhausts as seen in the images. The engine on the test bike is not visible very clearly however, the casing looks the same as the 650 twins. The only difference being, instead of chrome on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the casing on the recently snapped bike is black in colour. One big highlight on the latest Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser is that it gets upside-down forks at the front, making it the first RE to have so.

Watch the upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser in action here:

The overall stance of the bike is quite low and long and one can see that the front wheel of the bike is bigger than the rear, something that is seen commonly on cruisers. The upcoming Royal Enfield cruiser can also be seen with all-black alloy wheels and the overall design looks inspired by the Royal Enfield KX concept showcased at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show. The images also give a glimpse of the instrument cluster that comprises a big rounded dial in the center along with a small unit next to it.

The said Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser will likely go on sales next year and is expected to be priced close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). The said model will go on to challenge the likes of Kawasaki Vulcan S but will have a big price advantage. More details to reveal soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Video source: Karthick Jay (youTube)

 

