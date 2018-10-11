New refreshed TVS Wego 110 Scooter launched in India at Rs 53,027: Top changes explained

Riding high this festive season, Hosur based two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company has launched the new 2018 TVS Wego scooter. The new TVS Wego now gets new body graphics and new colours along with new some other changes. TVS Wego scooter is priced at Rs 53,027 (Ex-Delhi) and is now available in 4 colours including Red, blue, grey and black.

TVS Wego also gets a new design seat along with a 20-litre utility box beneath the seat. It also gets sporty wheel-rim stickers and pass-by switch for longer battery life.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooter and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said, “At TVS Motor Company, we have brought in interventions across our product portfolio based on evolving customer requirements. TVS WEGO is inspired by the youthful lifestyle of our target audience. We are confident that this refresh version TVS WEGO, will resonate with our customers.”

TVS has seen higher growth in its scooter sales with Jupiter leading from the front. TVS Wego and TVS Scooty are also popular markets in both urban and rural areas. TVS also claims it to be India’s first scooter with a body balancing technology. The scooter combines ergonomic design with ideal engine placement to ensure the proper centre of gravity, enhancing its overall ride and stability. It is powered by the same 110cc engine with 8 hp of power and 8.4 Nm of torque. TVS Wego has a claimed mileage of 62 kmpl.