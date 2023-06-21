New Ola S1 variant to be launched in July: What to expect?

Ola Electric has officially posted a teaser of a new S1 variant that will be launched in July. It will be the fourth trim after the S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro.

In a typical maverick fashion, Ola Electric fired another salvo at internal combustion engine scooters as it officially confirmed that the company is all set to expand its S1 portfolio. Without mincing words, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal indicated on his social media handle that the company will introduce a new electric scooter which will join the current lineup that consists of the S1, S1 Pro and the more affordable new S1 Air.

Coming to your screens this July. Stay tuned. #EndICEage pic.twitter.com/u2Gwp6ZmZS — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) June 19, 2023

New Ola S1 variant: Bringing retro back?

Based on the latest teaser posted by Ola Electric, the mystery electric scooter seems to be sporting a windscreen, which will be a first for the S1 lineup. If it is based on the retro theme then the new variant could offer additional features like different types of classic or dual-tone paint schemes and even chrome finish touches on the panels and mirrors. To enhance pillion comfort, Ola Electric’s new e-scooter may even offer a backrest.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV bookings open: India launch on July 5

New Ola S1 variant: Specifications and Variants

The Ola Electric portfolio consists of three variants — S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. At the moment, the company is tight-lipped about the new trim’s engine specs, but we take a quick look at the current lineup. The entry-level S1 Air will start deliveries from July onwards and is powered by a 3kWh battery. With an output of 4.5kW (6bhp) and a claimed top speed of 85kmph, according to the IDC range, the S1 Air returns 125km.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The mid-range S1 shares the same 3kWh battery as the S1 Air but has an 8.4kW (11.3bhp) peak power and offers a superior range of 141km. According to Ola Electric, the S1 does 0-40 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 95kmph.

Watch Video | Ola S1 Air: All you need to know

The power-packed S1 Pro uses a bigger 4kWh battery with a peak power of 8.5kW (11.3bhp) and a certified range of 181km. It does 0-40 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-60km in 4.5 seconds.

With the Central Government revising the FAME II subsidies, there’s a price hike of up to Rs 15,000 across the Ola e-scooters range. Hence, the S1 Air starts from Rs 1.10 lakh, S1 at Rs 1.30 lakh and S1 Pro from Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.