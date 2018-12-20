New, more powerful Rocket incoming! Triumph Rocket III details revealed

Triumph Rocket III had an unmatched reputation with its 2294, inline three-cylinder engine. The said motor with its biggest displacement on a mass production motorcycle made the Rocket III earn a name in its own way and this was the key USP of the motorcycle until it was retired recently. However, those of you who are disappointed with the retirement of the bike need not be disheartened now. Triumph Motorcycles is working on a new Rocket III and the information along with some pictures have leaked from the company's international dealer conference. The new 2019 Triumph Rocket III is rumoured to get a bigger displacement 2,500cc engine that will produce more power and torque outputs than the engine on the outgoing model. The 2294cc engine on the previous model was good for churning out 146 bhp of power while the peak torque was rated at an astonishing 221 Nm.

The upcoming 2019 Triumph Rocket III will get a power cruiser type design philosophy that will make the bike look significantly different than the previous model. The front end of the motorcycle continues to get the twin rounded headlamp set up and these are now expected to be LEDs. The leaked images show that the motorcycle will come with an exposed rear end having a single-sided swingarm with a mounted registration plate on the tyre hugger. The motorcycle will also come with a shorter twin stubby exhaust set up that sure enhances the overall visuals.

Compared to the twin spring rear shock absorbers on the previous model, the new Triumph Rocket III gets a monoshock and hence, it is most likely that the motorcycle will come with a new chassis. The new model is expected to make its global debut sometime next year with an official India launch likely to take place towards 2019 end or early 2020. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!