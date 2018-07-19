New, more affordable, Made-in-India Kawasaki Ninja 300 launching in India tomorrow

Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been for long considered a potent rival for KTM RC390, however, the one ground it lost the battle on consistently was pricing before we even thought of comparing the two on other aspects. Now though, there is good news for Kawi fans in India. A new Made-in-India Kawasaki Ninja 300 is set to launch in the country on 20 July. As the description suggests, a Made-in-India Kawi means prices won't run wild. While the CBU (completely built up) is retailed at Rs 3.3 lakh, the new Ninja 300 will have most of its parts sourced locally which is expected to bring down the price by about Rs 80,000.

In addition to the lowered price tag, the new Kawasaki Ninja 300 is also likely to be equipped with ABS (anti-lock braking system), along with a LED headlamp and an upgraded instrument cluster. The current CBU model had been offered at a discount of about Rs 40,000 by dealerships, in an attempt to clear out stocks of the old model.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc, parallel twin, 4-stroke, fuel injected, liquid-cooled engine that produces 38.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets a 290 mm petal disc up front and a 220 mm one at the rear. The new Ninja 300 would also come equipped with slipper clutch.

New colour options for the Made-in-India Ninja 300 are also expected. More details of the new model will be revealed once the motorcycle is launched tomorrow.

Kawasaki also recently launched the new Ninja ZX-10R in India, which is now also the most affordable litre-class superbike in the country. With its attempt to localise more and more operations in India, Kawasaki may find a better stronghold in India. So far, pricing of the Japanese brand's motorcycles had been a huge hurdle in its success in the country. But now, Kawasaki seems to have rolled up its sleeves and is in the game for a long haul.