New Maxxis M922F tyres introduced in India: Makes electric two-wheelers more efficient

Maxxis Tyres has introduced a low resistance tyre in India that it claims can help reduce energy consumption by up to 10%. The M922F tread pattern tyre is designed specifically for electric two-wheelers.

Maxxis Tyres has introduced a new range of tyres exclusively for electric two-wheelers. The Maxxis M922F has been rolled out in India and will be available for 12-inch rim sized wheels. The M922F are tubeless low-resistance tyres designed specifically for electric two-wheelers. The tyre’s rubber compound which has been used is said to make it lightweight. Maxxis claims that the tyre can help reduce energy consumption by 5-10%. That would mean that the vehicle would become more efficient and help increase the range of the vehicle marginally.

The M922F tread pattern of the tyre has circumferential as well as lateral grooves. These grooves work together to provide grip for dry and wet roads. The tyres have been designed to offer a smooth ride and offer a larger contact patch, but with minimised tread wear meaning it can go for longer distances.

is available in two variants. 90/90 – 12 front tyre which has a load-bearing index of 44 with a speed rating of J. The 120/70 -12 rear tyres have a load-bearing index of 51 and speed rating of L. This means that the tyres would be ideal for electric scooters with a maximum speed of upto 120 kph.

Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India said that introducing the M922F is the first step in the brand’s contribution towards the Clean India Mission. Wu says that Maxxis projects the electric two-wheeler industry is on a trajectory towards exponential growth in the next few years.

The Maxxis M922F will be offered with the brand’s 5+1 unconditional warranty for Maxxis 2-wheeler tyres. Under the warranty, Maxxis promises no-questions-asked offer that applies to all unserviceable and unrepairable tyres. Maxxis has not announced the official prices of the tyre as yet.

