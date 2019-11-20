New Limited Edition Royal Enfield pinstripe helmets announced: How to buy!

Royal Enfield has announced its new limited-edition Pinstriped Helmets. Limited to just 200 units, each helmet gets unique, hand-painted pinstripes. A century-old tradition, the pinstripes, which are also called as Madras stripes, are still practiced at Royal Enfield by special artists. The company says that the Madras Stripes symbolizes the simplicity, authenticity and craftsmanship that has endured the test of time. The said stripes have been made on the tanks of the Bullet unceasingly by hand for the last six decades. Royal Enfield believes that helmets are the closest you get to Royal Enfield’s core offering and hence, there is no better product to further this story. The new Royal Enfield helmet collection has 200 limited edition helmets. Each gets a unique number and hand-painted.

The interesting part is that the pinstripes are hand-painted in the same original way like the motorcycle tanks by Kumar brothers. The said helmets will go on sale in December and will be available on the company's Apparel store for a limited period. At the company's Thiruvottiyur plant, Kumar brothers are responsible for the Madras stripes. The Kumar brothers are the second generation of Pinstripers and they have been doing it for 24 years now and their uncle before them did it for 53 years.

Now talking about the helmet, the outer shell on the new model is made from fiberglass for superior strength and safety. On the other hand, the interiors get genuine leather beading, single stitched leather trim on the periphery of the shell. Moreover, the high-density EPS liner with an air ventilation system is designed in such a manner that allows proper airflow and circulation. These limited edition pinstripe helmets will be exclusively available at store.royalenfield.com starting December, 2019 and official sale date will be announced soon.

