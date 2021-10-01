New KTM RC 125 officially teased ahead of its launch in India: What to expect?

KTM India has officially teased the new KTM RC 125 on its social media handles. The upcoming Yamaha R15 V4 rival will sport a host of cosmetic as well as mechanical updates along with new features.

KTM will launch a lot of new motorcycles in India in the near future and the first one of the lot will be the new RC 125. The new KTM RC 125 was globally unveiled just a few weeks ago and it will now finally make its way to the Indian shores. The Indian subsidiary of this Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer has officially teased the new KTM RC 125 on its social media handles, hinting at its imminent launch. So, here is what you can expect from the upcoming KTM RC 125.

In terms of design, the new KTM RC 125 gets a complete makeover and it looks akin to the new RC 200 and the RC 390. Now, KTM India has officially teased a small video of this motorcycle on its social media platforms and it says ‘Coming Soon To India’. The motorcycle present in the video is finished in a dual-tone White and Orange colour scheme and this paint job is globally offered only with the RC 125. Moreover, the new KTM RC 125 has been already homologated in India, thus reassuring its close launch timeline.

Recently, a leaked RTO document revealed some key details about the upcoming RC 125. The new KTM RC 125 will be powered by a BS6 compliant 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor will churn out 14.2 HP of power at 9250 RPM and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8000 RPM. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. For braking duties, the motorcycle will get disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS. It will measure 1965 mm in length, 701 mm in width, 1150mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 1347 mm.

Also Read: New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: What all has changed?

The new KTM RC 125 will get a revised frame which is around 1.5 kgs lighter than before. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be performed by WP Apex USD forks at the front and it will get a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Globally, it also gets a TFT display, but the India-spec model might be offered with an LCD screen. Currently, the KTM RC 125 is priced at Rs 1.80 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, and the new version will charge a premium over the current model. It is expected to be priced under Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, and will rival the likes of the new Yamaha R15 V4, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, etc.

