New KTM 790 Adventure spied again: What to expect from Triumph Tiger 800 rival

The new KTM 790 Adventure has been spotted testing once again. The spy images have been issued by folks at solomoto.es. The motorcycle was first revealed as a prototype at the EICMA 2017 motorcycle show and one of the first test mules were snapped in the month of February. The upcoming KTM 790 Duke will get wired wheels with a 21-inch wheel up front along with an 18-inch unit at the rear. Powering the new KTM 790 Duke Adventure will be a 799cc, parallel twin engine that runs the 790 Duke. The latter was the Austrian manufacturer's first motorcycle to feature the LC8c engine. The said mill is good for churning out a maximum power output of 105 hp and 87 Nm. This engine might be retuned for the ADV in order to deliver the suited characteristics.

Braking to the new KTM 790 Duke Adventure will be taken care of with the help of dual disc brakes up front along with a single disc brake at the rear. The brake callipers have been sourced from J Juan that happens to be a Spanish manufacturer. As compared to the model that was spied in February, the latest one is seen with some noteworthy changes. For instance, the front mudguard has been redesigned and the windscreen is now bigger aiming at better protection for the rider from wind blasts at high speeds.

Also, the beak type fender has now given way to a more traditional unit that looks neater. The suspension duties will be taken care of with the help of long travel inverted forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The new KTM 790 Adventure is expected to be revealed towards the end of this year. The motorcycle will lock its horns against the likes of BMW F850 GS and the Triumph Tiger 800.

More details expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Image Source: Solomoto.es