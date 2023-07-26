New KTM 390 Duke: What we know so far

The next-generation KTM 390 Duke will make its global debut in November at the EICMA motor show in Milan.

The new KTM 390 Duke has been doing its final tests in India and abroad ahead of its official launch. The next-generation 390 Duke was caught doing a fresh round of tests in India. Even though the company has kept mum on the launch day, performance and equipment, we decode what to expect from the upcoming new 390 Duke.

New KTM 390 Duke: Engine Specifications

The new 390 Duke is powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine which is slightly bigger than the current 373cc motor. Even though the Austrian two-wheeler company has yet to reveal the power figures of this new powertrain, the next-generation 390 Duke will offer more horses, especially more grunt at the lower end of the power band. The current 390 Duke has an output of 43bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

New KTM 390 Duke: Equipment and Features

The next-gen 390 Duke is expected to get adjustable suspension at both front and rear. It could borrow it from the KTM 390 Adventure that gets adjustable front forks with 30 steps of compression and rebound and the rear monoshock has 10 steps of preload and 20 steps of rebound adjustability.

The new 390 Duke could introduce an IMU-equipped lean angle sensitive cornering ABS and various ride modes. It will continue to offer a quick shifter and slipper clutch, TFT colour all-digital instrument console and ride-by-wire technology.

New KTM 390 Duke: Launch Timeline

KTM will showcase the new 390 Duke at the EICMA motor show in Milan in November 2023. Reports suggest that the next-generation 390 Duke could make its India debut soon after the two-wheeler show, but in all likelihood, the bike could be available in early 2024.

